Calmar Courier Lands Multiple First-Place Awards

The Calmar Courier took home four awards including three first-place achievements for Publisher Michael Hohenbrink in the state journalism association’s annual awards recognition, setting a new record for the newspaper’s wins.

Recognitions included Best News Feature with an exploration of Fort Atkinson’s historic Wiest Mill.

“This was a very well written story about a by-gone era. Lots of great pictures accompanied this story. It was interesting to read about the busy mill and other mills in the area. Was a very interesting read” noted the judging comments.