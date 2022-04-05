Calmar Courier Lands Multiple First-Place Awards

Published by admin on Wed, 05/04/2022 - 5:30am

The Calmar Courier took home four awards including three first-place achievements for Publisher Michael Hohenbrink in the state journalism association’s annual awards recognition, setting a new record for the newspaper’s wins.

Recognitions included Best News Feature with an exploration of Fort Atkinson’s historic Wiest Mill.

“This was a very well written story about a by-gone era. Lots of great pictures accompanied this story. It was interesting to read about the busy mill and other mills in the area. Was a very interesting read” noted the judging comments.

