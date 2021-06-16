Calmar Museum Site Possible

Published by admin on Wed, 06/16/2021 - 5:30am

The face of downtown Calmar could see a big change with the transfer of the Woodworking Museum of the Heartland from Spillville to Calmar to occupy building space right along Highway 52.

“I’m working out a deal….” said Stanley Maroushek with the museum.

Space would be along Highway 52, near the four-way intersection, utilizing space from the former Memphis BBQ and possibly the old pizza place next door, though Maroushek said he needs to go before his board and get approval.

Stephanie Fromm with Winneshiek County Development and Tourism is providing some assistance.

