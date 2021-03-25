Calmar, Springfield Lutheran Welcome Thompson

Opening up Calmar Lutheran Church one recent morning, the Rev. Daryl Thompson, new pastor for Calmar Lutheran and Springfield Lutheran, points to the liturgical colors in use.

Purple is prominent inside the sanctuary, a penitential symbol said Thompson.

Still, the use of Rose for recently passed Laetare Sunday hints at something else.

We are “over the hill,” as it were, said Thompson. Easter Sunday is visible right ahead.

The Easter season passes into the broader liturgical year, including a chance for a Rogation Day observance, set for April 25.