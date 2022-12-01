Calmar Tables Kwik Star Rezoning

Utility replacement along Maple Street was in front of Calmar City Council as opening the project for bids was approved while council opted to table rezoning for Kwik Star.

A public hearing is set for Feb. 7 on the street project for awarding the contract with work to come down the road.

That date will additionally see a public hearing on the city’s tax levy.

Rezoning land from A-1 Agricultural to I-1 Industrial was also on the agenda for property owned by Ryan Bullerman.