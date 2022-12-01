Calmar Tables Kwik Star Rezoning

Published by admin on Wed, 01/12/2022 - 5:30am
Utility replacement along Maple Street was in front of Calmar City Council as opening the project for bids was approved while council opted to table rezoning for Kwik Star.
A public hearing is set for Feb. 7 on the street project for awarding the contract with work to come down the road.
That date will additionally see a public hearing on the city’s tax levy.
Rezoning land from A-1 Agricultural to I-1 Industrial was also on the agenda for property owned by Ryan Bullerman.
