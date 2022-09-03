Cattle Producers Leery of State Land Acquisition

Cattle Producers Leery of State Land Acquisition

Published by admin on Wed, 03/09/2022 - 5:30am

Giving young farmers a fighting chance to buy land is among the concerns facing cattle producers as the end of pandemic restrictions and drought vie to give farmers a changing landscape.

A Cattle Producer Forum Thursday in Fayette County provided a venue for farmers across the region to voice their issues of interest with fair labeling of origin, supply chain weakness and “Fake Meat” on the radar.

Trying to give farmers venues for marketing without dependence on just the big corporate faces is a particular concern.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Calmar Courier

The Calmar Courier
110 N. Maryville St.
PO Box 507
Calmar, Iowa 52132
Phone: 563-562-3488
news@calmarcourier.com

Mid-America Publishing

This newspaper is part of the Mid-America Publishing Family. Please visit www.midampublishing.com for more information.