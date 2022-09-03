Cattle Producers Leery of State Land Acquisition

Giving young farmers a fighting chance to buy land is among the concerns facing cattle producers as the end of pandemic restrictions and drought vie to give farmers a changing landscape.

A Cattle Producer Forum Thursday in Fayette County provided a venue for farmers across the region to voice their issues of interest with fair labeling of origin, supply chain weakness and “Fake Meat” on the radar.

Trying to give farmers venues for marketing without dependence on just the big corporate faces is a particular concern.