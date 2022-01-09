Chickasaw Leads Northeast Iowa Jobs Numbers

Statewide employment numbers saw a decline, but most area counties were above the Iowa average.

Unemployment numbers dropped to 2.5 percent in July, a decline of .1 percent from the previous months and down nearly two full percentage points from the lockdown-fueled numbers of the previous year as Iowa remains a national leader in jobs, according to the latest numbers released by Iowa Workforce Development.

Iowa’s numbers are a full percentage point better than the national average.