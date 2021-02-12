Christmas in Calmar Returns!

After a limited version in 2020, Christmas in Calmar is back to normal.

The annual celebration is set for Thursday, Dec. 2, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. with the action taking place downtown.

Some familiar favorites will be back, although in different locations.

Photos with Santa will take place under the tent with participants invited to bring their own cameras.

Also making a return is the live nativity put on by CFSR students.

This year, the live nativity will be in a window at Gundersen Clinic – Calmar.