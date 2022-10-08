City Has New Police Truck

The City of Calmar has a new police vehicle at its disposal.

Entering use Friday, the new vehicle can been seen around the streets of Calmar already with residents getting their first look at it going into the weekend.

A Dodge Ram, the new truck is still being finished for the city with some final details to be take care of.

New features for this vehicle include a new router and new computer.

It’s been a while coming for the city including a lengthy grant effort to seek support from the United States Department of Agriculture.