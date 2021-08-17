Coaches Mixed With Shot Clock

Published by admin on Tue, 08/17/2021 - 7:30am
A surprise announcement from state athletic officials has area coaches eyeing the introduction of a shot clock for high school basketball in Iowa.
Information provided by Chris Cuellar, communications director for the Iowa High School Athletic Association, said the shot clock will be set at 35 seconds and will be mandatory for high school and optional for younger competition.
Additional guidance will be forthcoming.
That announcement has coaches looking ahead to what it will mean with implementation.
