Concrete Shortage Hits Home

Upcoming work is a given for Winneshiek County’s roadways and projects.

Wider issues, though, could help to shape how that work proceeds.

Briefing the Winneshiek County Board of Supervisors Monday morning, Engineer Lee Bjerke spoke with the board about one key issue in the form of concrete.

Getting concrete at a worksite – and in a timely way – is not as easy as it would have been even two years ago.

Moreover, the price for that concrete is going up like a rocket.