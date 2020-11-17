Connection to the Past

For one area resident, Veterans Day observances marked a chance to reflect on a bit of family mystery.

The Rev. Nick Radloff, pastor for the Christ Our Hope Cluster, offered Mass for veterans at Holy Trinity Thursday with area veterans served afterward by Trinity Catholic School students.

A former member of the armed services himself, the Rev. Radloff visited with students and even had a chance to show off military gear, with an eager student trying on the equipment.

Young and old had a chance to mingle and to learn about America’s past.