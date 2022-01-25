Conservation’s Newest Acquisition Will See Restrictions

Winneshiek County Conservation is hoping to use funding to add a staff person and to upgrade shower facilities at two properties while county officials asked about Conservation’s newest acquisition not being fully open to the public.

Meanwhile, the County Attorney has recommended that the county shred its vax records for employees as he sees the mandate as dead in the water.

Lake Meyer and Kendalville could see new shower facilities after a request Monday morning to the Winneshiek County Board of Supervisors from Barb Schroeder, director of Winneshiek County Conservation.