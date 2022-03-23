County: Finish 175th Street Work This Year

The goal right now is to start and finish work on 175th Street by Calmar this year with letting for the project set to start in June, just in time for Iowa’s traditional Orange Cone Season for drivers.

Winneshiek County’s Board of Supervisors heard Monday from Secondary Roads staff about a number of upcoming projects as the snows melt – and stay melted for good – and construction season returns.

Snowfall last week has largely vanished, leaving the ground mostly clear.