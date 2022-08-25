County Hears Pipeline Protest Urging

Winneshiek County supervisors heard Monday a request to officially come out with the Iowa Utilities Board against a slew of pipeline projects that are seeking to traverse the state, and the board gave its approval to a business expansion.

Resident Tim Wagner spoke to the board of supervisors and noted that while pipeline plans do not currently include Winneshiek County, bordering Chickasaw County is included.

Fayette County is also planned for a pipeline project.

For Wagner, the time is now to have Winneshiek County officials weigh in against these projects.