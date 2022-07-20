County Repeals UTV Ordinance

Area officials are keeping a wary eye on how a change to state law will affect both municipalities and the county with ATV and UTV operation as the Winneshiek County Board of Supervisors voted Monday to repeal the county’s UTV ordinance.

Additionally, an important Winneshiek County roadway is now in line for a funding source that could see improvements for the roadway.

With HF2130 taking effect, legislators have changed the rules for how All-Terrain Vehicles and Off-Road Utility Vehicles can use Iowa roadways.