County Roads Budget Shortfall Concerning

Wed, 03/31/2021
A generally positive review of Winneshiek County finances did draw attention to the budget for the county’s Secondary Roads department with the low level of its end-of-the-year budget eliciting mention by Hacker, Nelson & Co.
During a review of the county’s audit, supervisors got a glimpse at how the county was doing.
Secondary Roads’ low balance last year was noted.
“That’s the one area that probably needs watching,” said Neil Schrader, with Hacker, Nelson & Co.
It’s a problem county officials face routinely.
