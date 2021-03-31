County Roads Budget Shortfall Concerning

A generally positive review of Winneshiek County finances did draw attention to the budget for the county’s Secondary Roads department with the low level of its end-of-the-year budget eliciting mention by Hacker, Nelson & Co.

During a review of the county’s audit, supervisors got a glimpse at how the county was doing.

Secondary Roads’ low balance last year was noted.

“That’s the one area that probably needs watching,” said Neil Schrader, with Hacker, Nelson & Co.

It’s a problem county officials face routinely.