Crowds Celebrate Christmas Reflections in St. Lucas

Crowds Celebrate Christmas Reflections in St. Lucas

Published by admin on Thu, 12/09/2021 - 4:30am

The German-American Society in St. Lucas rang in the Christmas season with a traditional St. Nicholas, food, drink and more as the annual event returned to the community.

Ahead of St. Nick’s Day Dec. 6, a traditional German celebration throughout the Old World, the German-American Museum had its version of the Saint appear as a highlight to a weekend-long festivity.

Among volunteers was Dan Kuennen who helped fill in for the role of St. Nick.

The traditional version of the Saint, instead of the modern depiction, was something new this year.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Calmar Courier

The Calmar Courier
110 N. Maryville St.
PO Box 507
Calmar, Iowa 52132
Phone: 563-562-3488
news@calmarcourier.com

Mid-America Publishing

This newspaper is part of the Mid-America Publishing Family. Please visit www.midampublishing.com for more information.