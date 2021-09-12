Crowds Celebrate Christmas Reflections in St. Lucas

The German-American Society in St. Lucas rang in the Christmas season with a traditional St. Nicholas, food, drink and more as the annual event returned to the community.

Ahead of St. Nick’s Day Dec. 6, a traditional German celebration throughout the Old World, the German-American Museum had its version of the Saint appear as a highlight to a weekend-long festivity.

Among volunteers was Dan Kuennen who helped fill in for the role of St. Nick.

The traditional version of the Saint, instead of the modern depiction, was something new this year.