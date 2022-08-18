Czech Days Returning With Crowd Favorites

Holy Trinity’s Czech Days is back for the big 44.

The fun kicks off Friday, Aug. 19 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 21.

Friday’s events include a softball tournament at the ball park in Protivin, fireman’s water ball at the city park and “Tim the Music Man” at the community center, all at 6 p.m.

Saturday’s fun has a volleyball tournament at 8 a.m., softball tournament at 8:30 a.m. and bean bag tournament at 9 am.

The Antique Tractor and Car Show runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. while the Community Band performs in the main tent from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.



PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today