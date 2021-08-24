Czech Days Returns

PROTIVIN – With Czech flags flying and bratwurst grilling, a celebration of all things Bohemian returned.

Not to mention the kolaches being offered by the bag full.

Holy Trinity’s 43rd Annual Czech Days had visitors and resident alike headed downtown to check out the grilling, music, milk shakes and the games.

Something for nearly everyone was in store, from softball tournament action and polka music for the adults to balloon animals and pedal tractor pull for the little ones.