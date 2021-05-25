Dairy Center’s ‘Breakfast on the Farm’ Returning

Breakfast is back.

A tradition welcoming big crowds to the area will return to Iowa’s Dairy Center.

Breakfast on the Farm typically welcomes over a thousand visitors to the dairy center’s home on the edge of Calmar.

Last year, though, the event was cancelled with COVID-19.

In its place, a drive-through scavenger hunt took place instead.

This year, the full experience looks to be available.

“We’re just excited to be hosting the event again….” said Mariah Busta, coordinator for Northeast Iowa Dairy and Agriculture Foundation.