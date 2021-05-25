Dairy Center’s ‘Breakfast on the Farm’ Returning

Dairy Center’s ‘Breakfast on the Farm’ Returning

Published by admin on Tue, 05/25/2021 - 7:30am

Breakfast is back.

A tradition welcoming big crowds to the area will return to Iowa’s Dairy Center.

Breakfast on the Farm typically welcomes over a thousand visitors to the dairy center’s home on the edge of Calmar.

Last year, though, the event was cancelled with COVID-19.

In its place, a drive-through scavenger hunt took place instead.

This year, the full experience looks to be available.

“We’re just excited to be hosting the event again….” said Mariah Busta, coordinator for Northeast Iowa Dairy and Agriculture Foundation.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Calmar Courier

The Calmar Courier
110 N. Maryville St.
PO Box 507
Calmar, Iowa 52132
Phone: 563-562-3488
news@calmarcourier.com

Mid-America Publishing

This newspaper is part of the Mid-America Publishing Family. Please visit www.midampublishing.com for more information.