Deputy Threatened With Death by Decorah Man

Homeowners on W40 were in fear of their lives from a man who terrorized them and then started telling an arresting officer that said deputy would also die.

A frantic report around 2 a.m. came into the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office about a vehicle tearing around a private property.

When Deputy Lance Peters arrived, he spoke with the homeowners.

“They identified the driver as the defendant who was yelling threats at the home owners and repeatedly stated they were "f[…]ing dead",” said Peters in a sworn statement with court records.