Dietzenbach Financial Settling In, Open House Set

Brothers Eric Dietzenbach and Matt Dietzenbach are seeing life get back to normal after a business startup in Calmar saw a crazy 2020.

Purchasing a building in the 100 block of North Maryville in late 2019, Dietzenbach Financial was all set to go in 2020 right as things took a rollercoaster ride.

That meant getting underway without all of the benefits of a normal transition.

Nonetheless, the business has persevered, growing from just Eric and a part-timer employee, Ashton Kout, to now four full-time employees with Matt joining the business along with Lee Balik.