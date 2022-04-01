Drug Screen Finds Woman Used Inmate’s Medication in Jail

A Decorah woman who just had her parole revoked with assignment to a residential facility is now also facing a pair of felony charges after she was discovered to have used a controlled substance while in the Winneshiek County Jail.

Tara Ann Bohr, 40, had her parole revoked Dec. 16 by Judge Steven Clark after she was found to have violated the terms of her release. She was then assigned to work release through the West Union Residential Facility.

Now, Bohr is facing two felony charges after a urine screen at the residential facility pointed to drug use.