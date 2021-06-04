Drugs Found Near Schools, Charges Filed

Serving a search warrant Thursday, the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in Ossian in close proximity to one elementary school and within walking distance of another school where deputies found two pounds of methamphetamine and issued charges against one man.

With a street value of nearly $25,000, the drugs were found at 306 E. Main St. during the search, which began at 2 p.m. while classes were in session at both St. Teresa of Calcutta a few doors down and South Winneshiek a few blocks away.

Three separate felony charges have been filed as a result.