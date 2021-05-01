Election Issues Continue As Decision Nears

Published by admin on Tue, 01/05/2021 - 7:30am
Concerns about election integrity persist with Winneshiek County Republicans joining in a call for the state’s Congressional delegation to either join the fight or explain themselves.
Meanwhile, Governor Kim Reynolds has called a special election for the Iowa seat being vacated by the GOP winner of a Congressional seat.
Reynolds has called for a special election for Iowa’s District 41 seat vacated by Miller-Meeks after she won by six votes.
That puts Republicans within striking distance in the House of Representatives.
