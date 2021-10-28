Engineer: Malanaphy Springs Bridge High Priority

Winneshiek County officials are already looking ahead to construction projects down the road with funding priorities settling out for the next fiscal year.

“I think I have the construction budget sort of figured out,” said Engineer Lee Bjerke.

The engineer briefed the Winneshiek County Board of Supervisors Monday morning about what he is eyeing as the cold weather settles in for this year, and plans turn down the road.

A federal spending bill is part of Bjerke’s calculations.

“If and when that bill passes, the DOT now knows [what to do with it],” said Bjerke.