Ernst Leads Round Table

Published by admin on Wed, 08/17/2022 - 5:30am

Calmar’s business community is seeing post-lockdown recovery, but supply chain issues loom on the horizon.
Sen. Joni Ernst led a round table discussion Friday afternoon giving area business and government officials a chance to address their concerns.
Touring one of the city’s signature businesses, Ernst asked Craig Neuzil how the supply chain issues were affecting him as he works to produce product and care for customers.
“It’s been a....hiccup,” said Neuzil.

