Ernst Leads Round Table

Calmar’s business community is seeing post-lockdown recovery, but supply chain issues loom on the horizon.

Sen. Joni Ernst led a round table discussion Friday afternoon giving area business and government officials a chance to address their concerns.

Touring one of the city’s signature businesses, Ernst asked Craig Neuzil how the supply chain issues were affecting him as he works to produce product and care for customers.

“It’s been a....hiccup,” said Neuzil.



PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today