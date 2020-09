A remembrance that was both tearful and joyful highlighted a recognition event Saturday for Waucoma firefighters as Roger Kramer’s 25 years were marked.

Kramer, a pillar of the community who was active in everything from church to public safety, passed away last year after a battle with cancer.

Saturday saw the department recognize service from a number of members, with the posthumous award for Roger received by Jo Kramer, Roger’s wife.