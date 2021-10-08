Farm Rentals Affected by Rising Land Prices

Published by admin on Tue, 08/10/2021 - 7:30am
A slate of workshops taking place regionally can offer some advice for farmers looking to navigate renting farmland during some volatile times.
With the price of Iowa farmland exploding by roughly $2,000 per acre over the last six months, Iowa farmers find themselves in some unusual times.
Driving forces for the spike include a perception farmland is a stable investment as investors look with jitters on the national stage, plus rising prices as inflation grips the nation.
