Farm safety eyed as harvest crunch time arrives

Published by admin on Thu, 11/11/2021 - 4:30am

A farming accident in northern Fayette County is casting a spotlight on the dangers of agriculture.

The accident Thursday claimed the life of one man.

Deputies responding to a 911 call in a corn field north of Clermont in the 27000 block of Harding Road found Evan Pape, 38, of Luana, who had been working on a wagon when the accident took place.

Pape was crushed as he was pinned between the wagon and a truck.

The call was received at roughly 1:48 p.m.

The victim was officially pronounced dead at the scene.

