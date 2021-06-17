Farm-to-School Expansion Could Help Students, Farmers

Published by admin on Thu, 06/17/2021 - 4:30am

Students across Iowa could benefit from the work of the Iowa Legislature with expansion of the farm-to-school program.

With passage of Senate File 578, Iowa’s farm-to-school initiative is set to expand with schools able to be reimbursed for one-third of what they spend on locally-produced food.

The food can be used either in school-provided meals such as breakfast and lunch or in snacks provided to students.

How the program would work is by reimbursing district’s $1 for its expenditures of $3, up to $1,000 per year per school.

