Fayette Could See Pipeline Project

A proposed pipeline project could cut through Fayette County, and federal funding could allow widening of Great River Road.

Competing pipeline projects traversing Iowa have been proposed with Fayette County not exempt amid the latest project raised.

During Monday’s meeting of the Fayette County Board of Supervisors, Civil Engineer Evan Delval from ISG spoke regarding County Inspection for the Heartland Greenway System CO2 pipeline.

Delval brought up how the county board must inspect the way through agricultural lands for the pipeline.