Royalty was crowned as Fayette County Dairy Promotion’s 65th Dairy Banquet returned Saturday.

Wyatt Schmitt, 8, the son of Lucas Schmitt and Kaitlyn Schmitt, is the 2022 Little Mr. Herdsman, and Aubrey Oakland, 8, the daughter of Kevin and Nichole Oakland is the 2022 Little Miss Squirt.

Aubrey’s big sister Kylie, 16, meanwhile is a 2022 Princess along with Kerigan Alexander, 16, the daughter of Mike and Kim Alexander.

The royalty court was crowned at the West Union Events Center.