Fayette County Terminates Oelwein Dispatch Agreement

The high volume of dispatch calls for one southern Fayette County city has county officials eyeing a higher fee for the City of Oelwein in order keep dispatch service through the county.

“Obviously, I think we can come up with some continued time, but the way it is can’t go on,” said Sheriff Marty Fischer.

Ad rem, Oelwein is accounting for 33 percent of calls received by Fayette County’s dispatch center.

By way of comparison, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office can go a week or longer without a single call from the City of St. Lucas.