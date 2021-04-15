Festina Hosts Dairy Princess Crowning

The 2021 Winneshiek County Dairy Banquet went off without a hitch with awards and the crowning of a new princess.

Emily Carolan, 17, of Decorah, was named the 2021 Winneshiek County Dairy Princess with Ashley Elsbernd, 16, of Calmar, being named this year’s alternate.

Repeating as Little Miss Squirt is Kalyse Waterman, 10, of Ridgeway.

Roughly 100 people attended this year’s event, the 58th iteration of the organization’s annual gathering, at the Festina Community Community Center with a meal provided by U2 BBQ & Catering, of Calmar.