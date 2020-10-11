Fighting Chance

The advent of a new school year means a familiar sight is back on the roads, one that poses some unique challenges for rescue personnel.

Members of the Protivin Volunteer Fire Department recently had a chance to get hands-on experience with a situation firefighters hope not to see in real life but for which they are now better prepared.

A school bus, retired from a district’s fleet, served as the setting for the training, which pitted firefighters against a set of conditions that are a bit out of the ordinary.