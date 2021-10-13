First Major Concert Brings UIC Together

Published by admin on Wed, 10/13/2021 - 5:30am
Upper Iowa Conference vocalists had their chance to shine last Monday as MFL MarMac High School hosted the annual UIC Vocal Festival.
Each of the nine conference schools performed a single number at the concert held in the high school gymnasium before the schools joined as a single choir of approximately 350 voices under the direction of guest conductor Dr. Kent Keating, the former Cedar Rapids Jefferson choir director who currently directs the show choir at Mount Mercy University.
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in
to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today
!