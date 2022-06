Months of planning are about to pay off, as the community of Spillville looks to expand offerings for this year’s Independence Day celebration of Freedom.

Gates and parking open at 10 a.m. and will be staffed by the local faith group St. Wenceslas Holy Name which ensures safe and smooth parking for all attendees. Current president is Derrick Taylor.

Among new items for families to partake in which includes a taco food truck and vendor offerings along with some familiar favorites.