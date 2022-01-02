GPS Misdirecting Visiting Drivers

Balancing the county’s budget and how to fund everything needed were front and center for the Winneshiek County Board of Supervisors Monday morning.

A laundry list of projects could stand funding, but supervisors were cautious as they continued to hear budget requests.

Key concerns remain that dominate for supervisors.

“We’ve got roads and bridges we need to take care of,” said Chairman Dan Langreck. “That’s our number one issue.”

Amid that focus on roads, rising costs are an ongoing concern.

That affects departments far and wide.