Grassley: Biden Won’t Support RFS Elimination

Published by admin on Tue, 08/03/2021 - 7:30am

An effort to target the Renewable Fuel Standard for elimination drew a rebuke from Iowa’s senior senator recently, but Sen. Charles Grassley does not see it as a significant danger to one of Iowa’s biggest exports.

Iowa’s involvement with renewable fuels such as ethanol are in more danger from recent court rulings, said Grassley.

Introducing any bill to eliminate the RFS is dead letter in Grassley’s book.

“I think it’s put in as a messaging tool,” said Grassely.

