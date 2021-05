Editor’s Note: The Calmar Courier is profiling the lives of some of our readers as they reach milestone birthdays of 90 and older.

Bernice Hackman is getting ready for the big day.

With her 90th birthday coming up, she is already looking forward to seeing children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Indeed, the fun has already started as one of her daughter’s was planning to come with a great-grandchild for an early visit ahead of her birthday.