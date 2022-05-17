Hageman Earns Runner-Up With UIC Meet

Clayton Ridge finished the day with 447 to garner first place in the Upper Iowa conference girls meet as South Winneshiek hosted.

Postville took second with 461, and North Fayette Valley saw third for the day with 463 as South Winneshiek ended in fourth with 474 and Turkey Valley finished in seventh with 552.

Overall Medalist was MFL MarMac’s Miranda Lang as she went 101, and Runner-up went to South Winneshiek’s Katrina Hageman as she was six strokes behind at 107 to tie with Clayton Ridge’s Desinty Kemp and Postville’s Kylee Whalen.