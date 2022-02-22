Hageman, Herold Earn Podium Spots

Both South Winneshiek and Turkey Valley saw athletes earn a spot on the podium as Logan Hageman finished sixth and Marcus Herold finished seventh at state wrestling alongside New Hampton’s Braden McShane.

Hageman wrestled at 195 in Class 1A for the Warriors while Herold was at 220 for NH/TV for 2A.

“It was a good week for the SW Wrestlers,” said South Winneshiek Coach Jacob Elsbernd. “Seniors Logan Hageman and Tony Greve were able to have the experience of a lifetime as they wrestled in the Iowa State High School Wrestling Tournament.”

Things got underway Thursday.