Heartbreak

Published by admin on Tue, 03/09/2021 - 7:30am
Having made history by earning a trip to State, the Warriors fell 77-53 in the Quarterfinal Monday to the 25-0 North Linn Lynx.
Up against Number One Seed North Linn, South Winneshiek managed to get on the scoreboard first as Collin Wiltgen sank a two-pointer for the Warriors.
Nonetheless, a grinding game by the Lynx kept adding on the points, with North Linn up 26-17 after the first quarter and up 43-27 by the half.
The Lynx kept up the pressure, continuing to add to the team's total quarter after quarter.
