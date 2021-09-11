Heated Rezoning Debate Returns to Supervisors

A second reading of rezoning a property in the Kendalville area drew heated debate as the Winneshiek County Board of Supervisors returned to a contentious request.

The planning and zoning commission’s Donna Rasmussen was among those speaking Monday morning as she set out the basics of the commission’s 7-0 ruling against rezoning.

The rezoning was given a first reading with a split 3-2 vote by supervisors last week.

This week’s second reading again drew debate with discussion noting the CSR value of the land, relatively high for the land’s productivity.