Heated Rezoning Debate Returns to Supervisors

Published by admin on Tue, 11/09/2021 - 7:30am
A second reading of rezoning a property in the Kendalville area drew heated debate as the Winneshiek County Board of Supervisors returned to a contentious request.
The planning and zoning commission’s Donna Rasmussen was among those speaking Monday morning as she set out the basics of the commission’s 7-0 ruling against rezoning.
The rezoning was given a first reading with a split 3-2 vote by supervisors last week.
This week’s second reading again drew debate with discussion noting the CSR value of the land, relatively high for the land’s productivity.
