An increased weight allowance for loads on Iowa roads has Winneshiek County officials worried.

Engineer Lee Bjerke briefed the Winneshiek County Board of Supervisors on details of the move to allow heavier loads.

It’s along the lines of the annual weight exemption for farmers, but with a twist.

“This is year round,” said Bjerke.

The engineer said he had spoken with Rep. Michael Bergan, representing northeast Iowa, about the mechanics.