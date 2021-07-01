Hoffert, Herold Show UIC Scoring Strength

Fans missing their dose of sports will be in luck as area athletes return to the court.

With the first part of the winter season under their belts, athletes for South Winneshiek and Turkey Valley will get a chance to see a return to action.

Right now, the Lady Trojans are emerging near the top of the pack for girls’ basketball in one key area to follow.

Turkey Valley girls are proving offensively strong, a review of Upper Iowa Conference statistics shows.