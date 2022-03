The Winneshiek County Cattlemen’s Association has a new queen and princess with South Winneshiek and Turkey Valley students taking this year’s top two winners.

As Shayla Smith stepped down after two years as queen, South Winneshiek’s Anna Grace Holthaus, the daughter of Steven and Molly Holthaus, was named the 2022 queen, and Turkey Valley’s Allison Leibold, the daughter of Mark and Susan Leibold, was named princess.