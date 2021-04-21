Hometown Heroes: Protivin Firefighters Honored

Published by admin on Wed, 04/21/2021 - 4:30am

A really big accomplishment has been achieved by one area fire department.

The Iowa Firefighters Association has selected the Protivin Volunteer Fire Department for the receipt of the Outstanding Department Award for 2021.

Members accepted the award Saturday.

Chief Brad Moudry confirmed receipt of the award Sunday morning.

It is quite an achievement.

Over 800 departments in the state are represented by the group, and the selection is made based on nominations, said Martin Ahrndt, secretary with the Protivin department.

