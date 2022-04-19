I’m So Eggcited!

Calmar’s annual Easter Egg Hunt by the Calmar Community Club saw eager youths gather at the South Winneshiek Athletic Complex despite the cold.

The mercury hovered in the 20s with a brisk wind for this year’s hunt.

Even with the cold, approximately 175 people turned out for the event.

A highlight was Easter Bunny photos before the hunt with the incentive of a full-size candy bar to entice the kids.

It was a day for the hot chocolate that was on hand as the area waits for a warm up in the coming days.