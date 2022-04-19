I’m So Eggcited!

Published by admin on Tue, 04/19/2022 - 7:30am
Calmar’s annual Easter Egg Hunt by the Calmar Community Club saw eager youths gather at the South Winneshiek Athletic Complex despite the cold.
The mercury hovered in the 20s with a brisk wind for this year’s hunt.
Even with the cold, approximately 175 people turned out for the event.
A highlight was Easter Bunny photos before the hunt with the incentive of a full-size candy bar to entice the kids.
It was a day for the hot chocolate that was on hand as the area waits for a warm up in the coming days.
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in
to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today
!